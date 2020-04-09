Azhar backs idea of playing cricket behind closed doors

LAHORE Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali has supported the idea of playing cricket behind closed doors to provide cricket-loving fans something to rejoice. “In the present scenario when the entire world is fighting against the deadly corona virus pandemic there is nothing to watch on TV as sports events are suspended around the globe and cricket fans sports will be happy if they get to watch something somehow But lives and health of people are equally important and if that is not compromised, we can start with cricket slowly, but not now, at later stage when things are conducive to re start cricket “, said Azhar Ali during a digital session with sports journalists here on Thursday . To a question about his poor form and defensive style of captaincy, the Test skipper said his knee injury is the main reason behind his dip in form and also a factor behind his decision not to play white-ball cricket for Pakistan and focus only on Tests. “The knee injury has hampered my form, when I was at my peak and helped us win the Champions Trophy, but after my injury, those six to eight months disturbed me and also disturbed my form. Now I am working very hard and I am hopeful of regaining my lost form to be a useful part of the team and to inspire as a captain. “You lead the team according to situation and according to resources available to you. It is always different and you can’t place four slips in conditions in Dubai but at certain grounds you need placement in slips. He rejected the impression of being dubbed as a defensive skipper, saying it is not fair to dub him as a leader with such approach. “ To call me defensive captain is a wrong perception, and I will try to change this mindset with my performance,” he asserted. Azhar said he wanted to bring optimistic and brave approach in the dressing room. “I want to make the team fearless and positive towards their approach. The team usually gets tensed when they’re under pressure but I want to change this through proper counseling and guidance,” he added. About his relationship with head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq, he said they both were at same page on most of the occasions . —APP