Azhar appeals govt to vaccinate athletes against Covid-19

Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) President Syed Azhar Ali Shah on Tuesday appealed the government to vaccinate the international and national athletes against the COVID-19 as players were asset of the nation.

‘The third dangerous wave of the coronavirus was on the rise in the country and was also affecting children.

As the government is vaccinating senior people along with the frontline workers, similarly athletes and players should also be vaccinated,’ he said in a statement issued here.—APP