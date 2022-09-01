Pakistan’s stalwart tets batter Azhar Ali has signed a new deal with Worcestershire Cricket Club which will see the former captain return to the English club for the 2023 season.

The club announced the extension on its website and social media platforms.

Azhar Ali will be available for “most” of the 2023 campaign for Worcestershire according to the club.

The test specialist has performed admirably in the LV=Insurance County Championship, scoring 607 runs in eight matches at an average of 46.69, as well as making 185 runs in the Royal London Cup including a 130 against Northants.

He has also had a positive impact on the team dressing room as well, a fact the club was quick to acknowledge.

Worcestershire Cricket Steering Group Chairman, Paul Pridgeon, confirmed: “Azhar has loved it here and wants to come back and do a job for us again next season, and we are delighted he has signed for another year.

“Azhar has done really well for us. We think he is a brilliant cricketer, he has fitted into our dressing room, and the players love him.”

Azhar Ali reciprocated the same admiration for Worcestershire.

“Being part of the Worcestershire setup has been such an enjoyable experience for me, and I’m delighted to be coming back for another year.

“There is so much potential in this squad, and, as well as being glad that I’ve been able to play my part with the bat, I’ve been happy to pass on my knowledge and experience to other people.

“The team have played a lot of good cricket in the Championship this year and could easily have picked up another two or three wins, and I hope I can help the team to kick on next year.