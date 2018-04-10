Azeri Election Commission firm to ensure fair, free polls

Azerbaijan Presidential Election tomorrow

Faisal Zahid Malik from Baku (Azerbaijan)

Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said that it would be naive to say that there were no attempts to interfere in the presidential election in Azerbaijan.

Elaborating, he said: “If we say that there have been no attempts to interfere, it will look naïve… With great regret we state that attempts, desire for intervention, have become a reality of today’s world, if not the norm,” Panahov was talking to RIA Novosti.

Meanwhile, he advised those, who try to interfere in the election process, “not even try to”. Panahov noted that such attempts were unsuccessful in past years, because “they lacked a social base, which is a critical factor.” He noted that the CEC did not record serious violations during the election campaign. Eight candidates were registered to participate in the April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan.

The Azeri Election Commission has made arrangements to ensure fair, free and transparent polls for the election of the President. The government and people of Azerbaijan believe that only democratic order would guarantee stability and progress of their country. Azerbaijan has achieved enviable progress since its independence and the Azeeri nation wants to keep moving towards greater prosperity.