Azerbaijan’s Deputy Defence Minister calls on Pakistan Army Chief

RAWALPINDI – Azerbaijan’s Deputy Defence Minister General Karim Valiyev called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Tuesday.

In a statement, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that both military leaders discussed matters related to defence and security cooperation with emphasis on enhancing mutual cooperation in military and professional matters.

Islamabad and Baku share cordial and friendly relationship based on mutual respect and cooperation.

The two Islamic nations have developed robust defense cooperation, and had conducted joint military exercises and exchanged military delegations to enhance their defense capabilities in the past.