Azerbaijan’s Aliyev wins fourth term as president

Faisal Zahid Malik

from Baku

Ilham Aliyev won a fourth term as president of Azerbaijan on Wednesday in an election.

“Ilham Aliyev is leading … He got 86.09 percent of votes,” Mazahir Panahov, the Central Election Commission chairman told a news conference.

The partial results were based on the 65 percent of the ballots counted, he said.

“I am grateful to my people for voting for our achievements and success,” Aliyev said on state television, soon after the election commission announced the first results. “People voted for stability, security and development.” The ruling New Azerbaijan Party claimed Aliyev’s victory two of hours after polls closed.

“Voters have made the right choice, and this choice is Ilham Aliyev,” said Ali Akhmedov, the party’s senior official.

“According to exit polls results, 80 to 85 percent of voters have voted for Aliyev, which means that Ilham Aliyev has won the election,” he said.

Dozens of cars honking and carrying the flags of Azerbaijan and Aliyev’s ruling party cruised down Oilman Avenue, a central Baku thoroughfare. The election commission said turnout was about 75 percent and there were no complaints about irregularities.

Aliyev, 56 was first elected in October 2003, two months before the death of his father, Heydar Aliyev, who ruled for 10 years.

Seven candidates ran. Monitors, including the Organisation for Cooperation and Security in Europe, watched the vote.

The voting process of Azerbaijan presidential election completed here Wednesday, registering turn out of 74.51 per cent across the country. There were 5.314 million registered voters, out of which 3.956 used their right of vote.

During visits to different polling station, it had been witnessed that people were standing in queues and waiting for their turn to cast votes. As per details, eight candidates were contesting the election but the most potential candidate was the incumbent president Ilham Aliev. The voting in different polling stations was still continuing and unofficial re-sult of the election was expected to be announced after mid night.

Meanwhile, Head of Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan, Mazahir Panahov said in a statement that voting process was held in a free atmos-phere and in accordance with requirements of law.