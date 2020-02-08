Azerbaijan voters go to polls today as 132 int’l media outlets to cover

GAUHAR MALIK BAKU Azerbaijani voters go to polls today, Sunday, as political campaign came to an end on Saturday. According to Election Code, pre-election campaigns carried out by registered candidates since January 17 came to an end 24 hours before polling are due to begin. There was much enthusiasm among political parties whose candidates have been registered. Five million 329 thousand 460 voters will cast their votes in the upcoming snap elections to the Azerbaijani Parliament, Chairman of Central Election Commission Mazahir Panahov disclosed at a press conference held Saturday at CEC in Baku. In line with the election laws, no election campaign or rallies are allowed on the day of voting and the day before it, which is called the Day of Election Silence. Meanwhile more than 199 representatives of 132 international media outlets will be able to cover the snap parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan. Meanwhile Chairman of the Azerbaijan House of Culture and Solidarity Association Tamer Karadag was quoted as saying that as in every democratic society, the processes related to parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan are conducted in accordance with the law. The holding of the parliamentary elections will allow new people to be represented in the legislative body of the country,” he added.