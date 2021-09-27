Azerbaijan to launch e-platform for studying practices of doing business

The Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business De-velopment Agency will launch an online platform for studying best business practices by late 2021, the agency told Trend.

“The agency’s E-SME House portal helps Azer-baijani businessmen to get centralized access to information necessary for entrepreneurial activity.

In addition, a businessman can use G2B (govern-ment-to-business) and B2B (business-to-business) services,” the SME Agency said.

“The implementation of this project is important from the point of view of establishing operational contact between business. —AzerNews