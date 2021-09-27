Azerbaijan to launch e-platform for studying practices of doing business

By
News desk
-
9

The Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business De-velopment Agency will launch an online platform for studying best business practices by late 2021, the agency told Trend.

“The agency’s E-SME House portal helps Azer-baijani businessmen to get centralized access to information necessary for entrepreneurial activity.

In addition, a businessman can use G2B (govern-ment-to-business) and B2B (business-to-business) services,” the SME Agency said.

“The implementation of this project is important from the point of view of establishing operational contact between business. —AzerNews

Previous articleIRSA releases 172273 cusecs water
Next article830m 5G connections in China by 2025: GSMA

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR