Azerbaijan reaffirms support for Pakistan on Kashmir dispute

Azerbaijan’s Speaker of the Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova, reaffirmed her country’s unwavering support for Pakistan on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, saying that Azerbaijan will stand by Pakistan until the issue is resolved in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Kashmir and UNSC resolutions.

She conveyed her thanks for hosting the PAECO conference at a meeting with Speaker Asad Qaiser.

She also honored Speaker Asad Qaiser with the Medal of the House of Azerbaijan Parliament for his efforts to bring the two countries closer than ever before.

She said that the people of Azerbaijan have a strong bond with the people of Pakistan because of Pakistan’s position in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

She also said that Kashmir and Nagorno-Karabakh must be settled in accordance with international obligations.

The success of the 2nd General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO), according to Qaiser, is attributable only to the proactive engagement of the ECO member states’ parliamentary secretaries.

He thanked Speaker of Milli Majlis Azerbaijan Sahiba and her parliamentary delegation in particular for choosing him as head of the ECO Executive Assembly.

He praised the Azerbaijani Parliament’s effort to making the PAECO an example of regional cooperation.

He also noted that the Azerbaijani delegation’s visit will open up new channels of collaboration based on both nations’ Parliamentary collaboration.

He advocated for engagement at the level of friendship groups to find ways to collaborate in commerce, industry, and infrastructure development.

Gafarova and Qaiser had previously planted a Mangolia Grandiflora seedling on the Parliament House grounds. She also left comments in the National Assembly of Pakistan’s visitor book thereafter.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/