Azerbaijan Presidential election on Wednesday

Pakistan Observer among international media to witness polls; Editor-in-Chief Faisal Zahid Malik arrives in Baku

Observer report

Baku

Azerbaijan is holding presidential election on Wednesday next. Preparations have been finalized to ensure fair, free and transparent polls for the election. Incumbent president Ilham Aliyev is also in the run.

Pakistan Observer, a prominent English language national daily is among the international media networks that have been invited to witness the Azerbaijan’s presidential election. Representing the newspaper, Editor in Chief Faisal Zahid Malik has arrived in Baku on official invitation from the government of Azerbaijan. He is a senior journalist of repute who holds Azerbaijan in high esteem like his late father Zahid Malik, who had great affection for Azerbaijan and had developed personal rapport with President Ilham Aliyev, the late father of President Heydar Alirza Oglu Aliyev.

Faisal Zahid Malik presented to President Ilham Aliyev in Baku, the Shield of Best Governed Muslim State in the year 2006 on behalf of Pakistan Observer. The Pakistan Observer in that year selected Azerbaijan as the best governed Muslim State from among other such countries on the basis of a survey conducted by the news paper, supervised by experts. Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev has developed cordial and close friendly relations with Pakistan. The two countries cooperate with each other in various areas to their mutual benefit. There are possibilities of still greater and extensive partnership between the two countries. Pakistan and Azerbaijan support each other on the issues of their vital interests. Pakistan agrees on Azeri stance on Nagorno Karabakh conflict while Azerbaijan supports Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir.

Azerbaijan is committed to democratic order and has been keen to promote human rights to strengthen democracy in the country. The government of Azerbaijan launched large scale programmes to provide basic amenities to the people. Education and health are the top priorities of Azeri domestic policy. Azeris take pride in the historic fact that it was Azerbaijan which became the first Muslim country to grant right of vote to women in 1918.

Azerbaijan is among the top most energy rich countries of the world. It plays important role in promoting international energy networks to contribute to energy security of several countries of the region. Azerbaijan also plays its due role at the international level to promote peace and security worldwide. Azerbaijan supports Chinese initiative of restoring the great Silk Road. It is a participant of the ‘Silk Road Economic Pipeline’ project being implemented under China’s initiative. As part of new Silk Road projects, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway was commissioned last year. This railway link promotes integration of Trans-European and Trans-Asian railway networks.

Azerbaijan plays an active role in establishing the North-South transport corridor which will turn the country into an important transport and logistics junction at the intersection of transcontinental corridors. North-South transport corridor will connect India, Pakistan Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia and Northern Europe. The process of establishing the Azerbaijani part of the North-South transport corridor has already entered the final stage. The railway which is an important part of this corridor is ready, Azerbaijani-Russian border to the Azerbaijani-Iranian border.