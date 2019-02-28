Azerbaijan keen to tap growing opportunities in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

The ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada paid a visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Thursday.

While addressing the traders at the chamber premises, the ambassador discussed ways and means to explore business collaborations, exchange of delegations and trade information.

The envoy said Azerbaijan has a great attachment with Pakistan and both countries are enjoying cordial relationship.

The Azerbaijan envoy highlighted the economic reforms being undertaken in the Central Asian state including tax holidays and ease of doing business. The envoy said that there are opportunities for bilateral cooperation in the field of tourism as Azerbaijan Government had eased the tourist visa process and also suggested to increase cooperation in citrus fruits, Kino, Mangoes food products, construction, tourism and defence production.

Pakistan is a big market and we want to tap the growing opportunities, he added. He stressed that Pakistani businessmen should explore investment opportunities in his country.

Earlier, President RCCI Malik Shahid Saleem in his welcome address said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan are enjoying good political and trade relations, however the bilateral trade volume is not convincing. A $60 million bilateral trade volume is not enough keeping the size of the economy of both countries, he added.

He informed that RCCI is planning to organize ECO trade forum for exploring new avenues, information and promotion of trade ties among the member countries.

