Azerbaijan keen to promote trade ties with Pakistan: Envoy

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Azerbaijan Chingiz Coribhi has said that his country is keen to further enhance trade ties with Pakistan as both countries have tremendous potential to promote trade in many areas.

He stated this while speaking during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) on Tuesday. Chingiz Coribhi said that Azerbaijan and Pakistan enjoyed excellent political relations and there was a need to focus on strengthening economic relations for mutual benefit.

He said that Embassy of Azerbaijan has setup easy visa regime for Pakistan due to which visa applications from Pakistan have witnessed 10 times increase.

The Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Azerbaijan said that Pakistan has also announced to provide visa on arrival facility to Azerbaijan which was very good step.

He hoped that this facilitation would help in promoting bilateral trade and people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

Chingiz Coribhi said that a joint trade exhibition of Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey would be held in Baku, capital of Azerbaijan in April this year.

The exhibition would include pharmacological, medicine, cosmetics, surgical instruments, cutlery, electrical appliances, textile, leather, sports and sportswear, furniture, home-made crafts, crafts, food and accessories.

He said that Pakistani exporters should take active part in the joint expo to show potential of their products to Azeri consumers. He said Azerbaijan was also exploring the possibility of launching direct flights with Pakistan that would promote trade relations as well.

Speaking at the occasion, President ICCI Ahmed Hassan Moughal said that Pakistan could export many products to Azerbaijan including ready-made garments, cotton products, engineering goods, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, rice, textile fabrics, sports goods, surgical instruments and tents and can import non-ferrous metals, oil and oil products, canned fruit juices, raw cotton, and liquefied petroleum gas from Azerbaijan.

He stressed that both countries should focus on increasing B2B contacts between private sectors and to encourage frequent exchange of delegations to identify new areas of bilateral cooperation that would result in increasing the trade volume

Senior Vice President ICCI Rafat Farid said that Azeri investors have good potential to invest in Pakistan’s oil, gas, mineral and petrochemical sectors.

He said the investors of Azerbaijan should also explore JVs and investment in CPEC project.

He said that both countries should work together to enhance bilateral trade in agricultural commodities, prepare trade promotion plans, increase customs cooperation and make efforts for running direct flights that would go a long way in promoting sustainable trade relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

