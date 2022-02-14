Azerbaijan, Iran trade turnover up by 30pc

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Iran has increased by 30 percent in 2021, despite the negative consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

The remarks were made during the online meeting between Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev with Iran’s Roads and Urban Development Minister Rostam Ghasemi, Day.az has reported.

During the meeting, the parties noted the successful cooperation in the transit-transport sphere, stressing that the volume of road transport between the two countries increased by 70 percent in 2021.

They underlined that the North-South international transport corridor remains a priority in terms of the development of trade and transit-transport links between the two countries.

The sides also expressed satisfaction with the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in various fields, particularly in the economy .—Azer News