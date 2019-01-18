Azerbaijan independence owes to its martyrs: Alizada

Zubair Qureshi

Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada has said that sacrifices of the martyrs of Pakistan and Azerbaijan for independence and sovereignty of their respective counties will be remembered long.

He was addressing a seminar titled “From Martyrdom to Independence” jointly organized by Embassy of Azerbaijan and Iqra University, Thursday.

Convener of Pakistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Group in Senate Senator Talha Mahmood The Vice President IQRA University Dr. Mohammad Islam also spoke on the occasion and paid rich tributes to Azeri martyrs who laid down their lives fighting against forces of aggression.

In his keynote address, Ali Alizada said Pakistan and Azerbaijan always stood by each other during testing times and they would foil all attempts of the enemies of their friendship.

Ali Alizada was of the view that Pakistan rendered thousands of lives in its war against terrorism and Azerbaijan also faced the same situation because of Armenian hostility. Armenia is still making the Azerbaijani people victims and atrocities are continuing, said the ambassador.

Azerbaijani envoy said for last three years, Azerbaijan Embassy in Islamabad has been observing January 20 as day of the martyrs of Azerbaijan as this day would never be forgotten in the history of Azerbaijan. Scores of Azerbaijani people laid down their lives for the sake of independence. He said that they were victims of injustice

Giving historical details he said Soviet era ended in early 1990s however Azerbaijan got its freedom at the cost of the lives of thousands of Azerbaijanis.

He also highlighted the role of the Father and Founder of Free Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev in freedom fighting which eventually helped them gain independence from the former Soviet Union but he added that we are still facing terrorism of Armenia till today.

Share on: WhatsApp