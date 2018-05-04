Sports Reporter

Islamabad

Azerbaijan Golf Tournament-Heydar Aliyev 95 and various other entertaining competitions dedicated to the 95th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people were held here on Thursday.

The event was organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in collaboration with Bahria Town at the Bahria Golf Club, a press release said.

The ambassadors of various foreign countries in Pakistan, diplomats, professional golfers and public figures took part in the tournament and entertaining competitions.

Speaking on the awarding ceremony, Major General (R) Mohammed Ali Khan, Executive Director, Bahria City and Sammy Savary, Manager Operations of Bahria Golf Club said that political, economic, social and cultural progress of Azerbaijan since the 1960s is connected with the name of Heydar Aliyev.

Making significant contributions to the development of education, infrastructure, and the oil and gas industry in the country, Heydar Aliyev came to power again in Azerbaijan, which was on the verge of collapse in 1993 by securing political and economic stability, ensuring sovereignty and independence of Azerbaijan by pursuing balanced and wise policy, and establishing alliances with regional and global powers in foreign policy.

The signing of the Contract Century and the construction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline are among the great achievements of Heydar Aliyev’s oil strategy.

Expressing his satisfaction and gratitude for high level participation and interest in the tournament dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Ali Alizada mentioned Heydar Aliyev’s exceptional role in the political and economic life of Azerbaijan in the Soviet era and independence and stressed that as a result of his reforms, firm and sustainable development has took in all spheres of the country.

The winners of the tournaments were awarded various trophies and national souvenirs, and four round air tickets for the Islamabad-Baku flight to travel to Azerbaijan were presented by Pakistan’s Shahin Airways to golfers who won the first places.