Azerbaijan goes to polls for presidential election today

Faisal Zahid Malik from Baku

Stage was set on Tuesday to hold presidential election on Wednesday ( 11 April). Arrangements for the polling had been fine tuned days before the election by the Azeri Central Election Commission (CEC) responsible for holding of free fair and transparent election in accordance with the democratic norms.

Azerbaijan is committed to democracy and human rights being the State’s charter. The incumbent president, Ilham Aliyev is one of the candidates running in the election.

Azerbaijan Election Commission are hosting foreign observers as they believe that observation by independent observers was highly important to establish fairness of presidential election. Editor-in-Chief, Pakistan Observer, has also been invited to observe the election. CEC Chairman reviewed the facilities being provided to the observers for observation.

He expressed satisfaction that the observers of the CIS will also monitor the presidential election in Azerbaijan on Wednesday. Web cameras have been installed at 20 percent of the country’s polling stations in connection with the presidential election. “Any internet user can watch the voting process on the official website of the CEC on the election day”, the CEC Chief said.