Azerbaijan envoy presents papers to OIC SG

Jeddah

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, received in his office today, Tuesday, 13 March 2018, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Riyadh, Amb.ShahinAbdulayev, who presented his credentials as Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative to the OIC.

Congratulating AmbassadorAbdulayev on his new assignment, Secretary General Othaimeen termed the bonds between the OIC and Azerbaijan as outstanding, and commended the active role of the leadership of Azerbaijan in furthering OIC’s agenda. He also expressed OIC’s desire to work closely with Azerbaijan in promoting trade, tourism, culture, sports and youth affairs, among others, for the common benefit of all Member States.

Ambassador Abdulayev expressed his country’s appreciation of the role of OIC in promoting peace, fostering intra-OIC relations and standing for its principled position on the various issues of common interest to humanity.

The Ambassador reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s commitment to further its relations with the Organization and to explore possibilities of enhancing relations in political, economic and cultural domains.—PR