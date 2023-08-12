Zubair Qureshi Islamabad

Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov has commended the role of Daily Pakistan Observer in promoting and strengthening the bond of friendship between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer Faisal Zahid Malik who called on the Ambassador along with Chief Digital Officer of Pakistan Observer Saud Faisal Malik at the Azerbaijan embassy.

The Azerbaijan ambassador said the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan have seen unprecedented growth in recent times and were constantly consolidating, developing and offering numerous opportunities to expand cooperation in all spheres of mutual interest.

He also thanked the Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer for highlighting the 44-day historic Patriotic War of 2020 which resulted in the liberation of the Azerbaijan territories from the Armenian occupation by the brave Azerbaijan Army under the valiant leadership of President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief H.E. Ilham Aliyev.

While speaking on the media cooperation between the two countries, Ambassador Farhadov termed it of utmost importance as media partnership could contribute to growing people-to-people (p-to-p) and business-to-business (b-to-b) relations.

Faisal Zahid Malik while expressing gratitude to the Azerbaijan envoy noted the bilateral relations between the two countries were strengthening day by day. Azerbaijan is an important country in Central Asia and we share common historical, cultural and religious values, he said.

While sharing a brief history of Pakistan Observer and referring to the founder Editor-in-Chief (late) Zahid Malik (Sitara-e-Imtiaz), Faisal Zahid Malik said it was the principal policy of the late Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer to drew the Pakistan government attention through articles and editorials towards the huge potential lying the Central Asian states, particularly Azerbaijan in terms of natural gas resources. Today, as both the countries have recently signed framework agreement for LNG procurement on flexible terms, this is indeed a realization of that dream and milestone between the two governments, said Faisal Zahid Malik.

He assured the ambassador that Pakistan Observer would continue to highlight the bond of friendship for the collective good of the two countries.

Later, Ambassador Khazar Farhadov presented a shield to Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer Faisal Zahid Malik as a mark of appreciation.