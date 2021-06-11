Azerbaijan embassy announces certificate of appreciation for Pakistan Observer

Observer Report Islamabad

In recognition of the role played by Pakistan Observer in promoting Pakistan-Azerbaijan bilateral relations, the Embassy of Azerbaijan announced certificate of appreciation for the newspaper.

Executive Editor Gauhar Zahid Malik received the certificate on behalf of the newspaper during a ceremony held at the Embassy of Azerbaijan.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan, Chief Guest at the ceremony, presented the certificate to Mr Malik in recognition of Pakistan Observer’s valiant role in Pakistani media in addition to its uninterrupted efforts to highlight the cause of the Muslim Ummah.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada, the host of the ceremony lauded the efforts of Pakistan Observer in highlighting both countries’ potential in diverse sectors such as trade, tourism, culture, energy, education, defence and other areas.

He also paid tributes to Founder Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer (late) Zahid Malik for always highlighting the cause of Nagorno-Karabakh which Azerbaijan forces have recently freed from the occupying Armenian forces, in his newspaper.

While expressing his gratitude, Gauhar Malik said Azerbaijan and Pakistan enjoyed close brotherly relations and Azerbaijan is an example of enlightened, modern Islamic state among the Muslim countries.

Pakistan Observer, he said, has announced in the past Best Governed Muslim State Award for Azerbaijan.

He also spoke high of Ambassador Ali Alizada for his contribution towards strengthening the diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.