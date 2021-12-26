Azerbaijan approves rules on open tenders

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a decree “On approval of amount, Rule of payment and use of funds for participation in purchases carried out via e-procurement by the method of open tender or request for quotations”, Trend reports with reference to the Cabinet of Ministers.

The decree was developed in pursuance of Article 29.3 of the Law of Azerbaijan “On public procurements”. According to the law, the amount, payment and procedure for the use of funds collected from participation in purchases carried out through online procurement by the open tender method or request for quotations on a centralized Internet portal of public procurements are determined.

“The funds are used for the operation, improvement and maintenance of a centralized Internet portal for public procurements, ensuring the security of the Internet portal, integrating with other government agencies, connecting to the online system of settlements, protecting information and data systems,” the Cabinet of Ministers said. Besides, according to the Cabinet of Ministers, the funds are used for strengthening.