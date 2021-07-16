Azerbaijan appoints Khazar Farhadov as new ambassador to Pakistan

Azerbaijan has appointed Khazar Nadir oglu Farhadov as new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Pakistan, announced the embassy on Friday.

President Ilham Aliyev has issued the order for changing the country’s top diplomat in Pakistan.

Farhadov has replaced Ali Fikrat oglu Alizadeh, who has been recalled by the government of Azerbaijan.

Earlier this month, Ali Alizada paid a farewell call to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, including Afghan Peace Process and measures to further enhance bilateral and defence cooperation were discussed.

The COAS thanked the ambassador for his services in Pakistan and acknowledged his contributions towards strengthening Pak-Azerbaijan relations.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role for ensuring peace and stability in the region and also pledged to contribute positively towards Afghan peace.

