AzCorp entertainment, Basila Talks at ILMA University

Staff Reporter

AzCorp Entertainment held the 5th episode of its ongoing digitally trans missioned show, Basila Talks, at ILMA University, moderated by Rizwan Jaffar.

The topic for the episode was Transgender rights and the panel had Kami Sid(transgender activist), Shahla Qureshi(Police Officer) and Sana Yasir (Intersex Educator).

The discussion revolved around the problems faced by the community, the lack of mainstreaming of transgender individuals and the stigma attached towards their inclusion in society. Kami Sid spoke of her journey and Sana Yasir shed light on the lack of knowledge that leads to ignorance and ultimately indifference towards transgender people.

The purpose of Basila Talks is to ignite conversation around topics and societal problems which get shoved under the rug due to the taboo that is attached to them.

By encouraging dialogue and hosting these talk shows AzCorp aims to set into motion a positive mindset that stimulates conversation and promotes values of equality for all and freedom of speech.

There are 4 more episodes left in the Basila Talks season, the previous 5 can be found on AzCorp’s Facebook page.

