Azaz Ahmad takes over as MD NTDC

Staff Reporter Lahore

In pursuance of Ministry of Energy (Power Division) Govt of Pakistan Notification, Engr. Azaz Ahmad has taken over the charge of Managing Director National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) on Thursday.

The spokesman of NTDC has said that Engr. Azaz Ahmad did his Bachelors in Engineering from UET Lahore, MBA from Institute of Business Administration (IBA) University of the Punjab, Certified Project Management Professional and acquired other multiple training courses from renowned institutes of Canada and Saudi Arabia.

He had served in NTDC and is quite aware of in depth knowledge of NTDC and problem areas.