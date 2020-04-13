Azam Swati visits ANF headquarters

Staff Reporter

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Mr. Azam Khan Swati visited Headquarters Anti Narcotics Force, Rawalpindi after assuming the portfolio of Federal Minister for Narcotics Control. He was welcomed by Director General ANF, Major General Muhammad Arif Malik, HI (M) and Senior Staff Officers of ANF.

Director General ANF Major General Muhammad Arif Malik HI (M) briefed the federal minister on counter narcotics achievements of ANF, current drug situation and major challenges being faced with regard to trafficking of narcotics, precursor chemicals and psychotropic substances. The Minister was apprised that ANF is also undertaking drug demand reduction campaign through public awareness drives and community participation activities throughout Pakistan; apart from running rehabilitation centres providing free of cost treatment to drug addicts.

DG ANF highlighted that Pakistan is sharing over 2600 Kms porous border with Afghanistan and has become the major victim and transit country for Afghan Opiates and Hashish. However, Pakistan has enforced a very effective Drug Supply and Demand Reduction Mechanism despite massive challenges and limited resources.

The Federal Minister was also informed about the organizational requirements of ANF with respect to enhancement of manpower, development of infrastructure, acquisition of latest technology and establishment of more drug treatment centers in the country.