Azam Nazeer Tarar assumes office again as law minister

Islamabad: A day after getting his resignation letter rejected by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Wednesday assumed the office of the Federal Minister for Law and Justice again.

According to a notification issued today (Wednesday) by the Cabinet Division, Prime Minister Shehbaz allocated the portfolio of law and Justice to Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister, with immediate effect.

“Consequently, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Political Affairs, shall cease to hold the portfolio of law and Justice,” the notification further said.

The development came just a day after a high-level delegation of federal ministers led by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and comprising Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Economic Affairs Minister Ayaz Sadiq, and Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique visited Tarar’s residence in Islamabad.

Law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar tenders resignation

Last month, Azam Nazeer Tarar had left the position of federal law minister, citing personal reasons.

In a letter to the President of Pakistan, Azam Nazeer Tarar had written: “I have had the great honor and privilege to serve my country as the federal minister for law and justice under the able leadership of Mian Mohammed Shehbaz Shareef.”

“However, due to personal reasons, I am unable to discharge my duties as the Federal Minister,” he had added.

It is important to know that Tarar’s resignation had followed the Asma Jahangir Conference, in which some people had raised slogans against state institutions.

He was also said to be under immense pressure for casting his vote in favour of some “junior judges”, along with Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandial, who were being elevated to the Supreme Court.

Later, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was given the additional portfolio of law and justice.