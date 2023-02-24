Azam Khan’s masterclass helps Islamabad United beat Quetta Gladiators in PSL8 clash

KARACHI – Power hitter Azam Khan missed the century but his heroics helped pull off a thumping victory over Quetta Gladiators in the 13th game of Pakistan Super League season 8 today on Friday.

Shadab led United outclassed Sarfaraz led Gladiators by 63 runs. Islamabad United won the toss and set a mammoth target of 221 runs to Gladiators. Chasing the huge target, Gladiators could only score 157 with the heroics of ‘Professor’ Hafeez.

Gladiators’ openers failed to create any memorable show tonight at Karachi National Stadium as they lost three players within 5 overs. Star player Roy could only make 5, Guptill returned on duck, and Will Smeed played a knock of 17.

Seasoned player Mohammad Hafeez then gained some momentum as he slammed 48 off 26 balls. He stitched a 69-run partnership with skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed. Fazalhaq then caught him in the 11th over.

Captain Sarfaraz played a knock of 41 off 36 balls before falling to Shadab Khan. United skipper continued his pace as striking again and this time it was Mohammad Nawaz who returned to the pavilion.

Power hitter Iftikhar Ahmed then continued scoring and played 39 runs off 27 balls. Hasan Ali dismissed him. Odean Smith, Hasnain, and pacer Naseem Shah returned in a short time.

Hasan Ali and Fazalhaq got three wickets each, and captain Shadab Khan and Abrab got two scalps each.

In the first half of the game, power hitter Azam Khan turned back the clock and smashed 97 runs in seven overs, with nine boundaries and eight sixers.

He continued the show with Asif Ali who scored 42 runs off 24 balls. After Asif’s exit, Azam Khan continued his partnership with Faheem Ashraf.

Colin Munro made 38 runs off 22 balls and was caught by debutant Aimal Khan. Shadab Khan was next to return to the pavilion as he scored mere 12. Rassie van der Dussen failed to score any big and was outfoxed by Hasnain.

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Martin Guptill, Jason Roy, Will Smeed, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hafeez, Odean Smith, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aimal Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Mubasir Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fazalhaq Farooqui, Hasan Ali