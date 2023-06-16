Azam Khan, ex principal secretary to former PM, goes missing in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Azam Khan, ex-Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, has gone missing, his family said Friday.

The family of the revered bureaucrat filed a missing complaint in Kohsar police station in capital. Khan’s family members maintained that he did not return after leaving home yesterday evening, and his mobile number is also switched off.

Meanwhile, police claim that the matter is being investigated, after which further action will be decided.

According to the spokesperson of Islamabad Capital Police, Islamabad Capital Police will take legal action regarding the disappearance of Azam Khan. The applicant should contact the police station concerned so that legal action can be taken.

If anyone has any information regarding Azam Khan, please report on call 15, the complaint added.

Following the reports in mainstream media, PTI chairman said anyone who was perceived to be close to him is targeted.