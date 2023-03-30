Azam Khan could lose his most potent attribute as a batter if he losses weight according to his trainer Shehzar Mohammad.

The 24-year-old is renowned for his power-hitting ability which all comes from his heavyset frame and Shehzar does not see it as a problem. He fears that Azam will lose that quality if he slims down.

“It’s an unfair criticism on him,” said Shehzar to a local private news website.

“I know an athlete should look like an athlete but Azam falls in a heavyweight category. Unfortunately, there are no divisions in cricket like other sports such as boxing and UFC. His weight helps him generate power,” he continued.

“You like Azam’s sixers, his strike rate and his potential to take over the game within no time. All of that comes from his size and strength” Shehzar went on to add.

Azam Khan is not the only cricketer to face criticism for his weight but his trainer has a point.

Rahkeem Cornwall and Dane van Niekerk are the poster child of this debate between performance and fitness in the now while Inzamam Ul Haq constantly incurred media jibes over his weight throughout his career as well.

Azam earned a recall to the T20I side for Afghanistan series after starring for Islamabad United in PSL 8. He could not replicate the same success with the bat in Sharjah and was dropped from the final game.

With Rizwan likely to be recalled for the New Zealand series and Mohammad Haris already another keeping option, Azam’s international career may turn out to be shortlived.

The right-hander, however, remains in demand for league cricket around the globe.