Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Tournament being held under the auspices of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, kicked off at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi.

President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Ijazur Rehman inaugurated the tournament. Secretary General, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Muhammad Hussain Chatha and a large number of people were also present on the occasion.

As many as 100 men and women players from all over the country are participating in the tournament. Eight competitions are being played in the tournament namely men’s single, men’s doubles, ladies singles, Amateur, Deaf, team event, Inter-Universities and Inter Schools. Semi final and finals will be played on August 116 and 17, respectively.

At the end of the finals, the concluding ceremony will be held on August 17, at 6.00 pm. trophies and certificates will be awarded to the winning players.—INP