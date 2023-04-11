Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas disqualified over contempt of court

MUZAFARABAD – Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was disqualified by High Court in a contempt case on Tuesday.

The firebrand politician, who belongs to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, was charged with using ‘threatening tone’ against judicial members. He also accused judges of intervening in the domain of the executive through stay orders.

On Tuesday’s hearing, a full court bench of the AJK High Court disqualified him from being a member of the legislative assembly. With his disqualification, the legislative assembly will elect a new Prime Minister.

Justice Chaudhry Khalid Rasheed pronounced the judgment, sentencing the AJK premier till the rising of the court. Sardar Ilyas then moved straight to the Prime Minister’s House along with cabinet members.

Earlier, the top courts of Azad Kashmir separately served notices to Sardar Ilyas to explain his position for using derogatory remarks about judicial members in his fiery speeches.

Referring to a $15 million Riyadh-backed education sector project, former AJK premier has claimed that it remained in the air due to stay order.

Meanwhile, PTI leaders said that whether it was the Prime Minister of Pakistan or AJK, everybody should respect the decision of the courts, and called on Ilyas to apologize.

This is a developing story, and will be updated later…