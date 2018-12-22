Azad Kashmir Chief Justice visits DBA in Sialkot

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

The Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Mr Justice Ch Muhammad Ibrahim Zia on Saturday said that Kashmir and Pakistan were integral parts. While addressing to the members of the District Bar Association Sialkot at the Allama Iqbal Bar Hall, here, the AJK Chief Justice further said that India had been utterly unsuccessful in minimizing love of Pakistan from the hearts of the Kashmiris despite its decades long systemic genocide of Kashmiris by killing innocent men, women and children.

He said further that we had to further strengthen and stabilize Pakistan in order to enable it effectively fight for the cause of the freedom of Kashmir in the world community. The Chief Justice AJK Ch Muhammad Ibrahim Zia said the the government of Pakistan must pay attention towards Azad Jammu Kashmir, the land of rivers and streams, in order to launch scores of hydro power projects and get benefited from them. He also said that the bar and the bench had been tied in a quite strong bond and the bar associations had always been proved as a protective spur for the judiciary.

He expressed concern that the lawyers were fast loosing the respect and honour which they had secured more than a decade ago during the movement for the restoration of the judiciary.

He opined that by following the philosophy of Allama Muhammad Iqbal the community of the lawyers could effectively serve the society in general and particularly those needy ones seeking justice. He said that lawyers were bound to the supremacy of the law just like the courts, who were bound to the constitution.

The AJK Chief Justice said that there was not a single case pending in the Supreme Court of AJK because of the speedy disposal of the justice and no tolerance towards any delay in this regard.

