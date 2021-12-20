‘AYYILDIZ-2021’ – Pakistan, Turkey hold special operations forces exercise in Istanbul

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy Special Service Group participated in bilateral Special Operations Forces Exercise ‘AYYILDIZ-2021’ with Turkish Su Altı Taarruz at Istanbul, Turkey.

According to Pakistan Navy, the aim of Exercise was to build strong bilateral naval cooperation and enhance interoperability between two navies.

The event was witnessed by high-level delegations.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Navy ship (PNS) Alamgir has arrived in Nigeria.

According to Pakistan Navy, the Pakistani ship received a warm welcome on its arrival at the Nigerian port of Lagos.

Issues of mutual interest and bilateral maritime cooperation were discussed during the Mission Commander’s meetings with Nigerian officials.

The Pakistan Navy also organized a medical camp in Lagos in view of the precautionary measures taken against Corona.

The people of Nigeria greatly appreciated the goodwill of the Pakistan Navy and paid tribute to Pakistan.

