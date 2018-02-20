Ayyan Ali to be declared absconder if unable to appear in court

RAWALPINDI: The customs court on Tuesday gave a warning to Ayyan Ali stating that the model will be declared an absconder if she fails to appear before the court in the currency smuggling case.

The proceedings for the case in Rawalpindi’s customs court began despite Ayyan Ali’s absence.

The court upheld her arrest warrant but made it clear that in case she does not appear in the next hearing as well, she will be declared an absconder. The hearing was adjourned till March 22.

The model was stopped at Islamabad’s Benazir Bhutto International Airport on March 14, 2015, before reportedly boarding a flight to Dubai. She was arrested on charges of money laundering after customs officials recovered $506,000 from her luggage.

Orignally published by INP