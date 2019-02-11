Ayubi, elected NA Standing Committee Chairman

Islamabad

Member National Assembly (MNA) Salahuddin Ayubi has been unanimously elected as Chairman of Standing Committee on Narcotics Control. The election was made during the meeting of the Standing Committee on Narcotics Control held in Committee Room No.7, Parliament House, Islamabad on Monday.

Member Standing Committee on Narcotics Control, Ms. Shahida Akhtar Ali, proposed the name of MNA Salahuddin Ayubi as Chairman of Standing Committee on Narcotics Control, which was seconded by MNA/Member Mr. Muhammad Ameer Sultan. Accordingly MNA Mr. Salahuddin Ayubi was unanimously elected as Chairman of the Standing Committee on Narcotics Control.

The Special Secretary congratulated the newly elected Chairman on behalf of the Speaker and the Secretary, National Assembly Secretariat.

He also assured them of full support of the Secretariat for effective and efficient functioning of the Committee under the supervision of the Speaker.

The meeting was attended by the members/MNAs Mr. Gul Dad Khan, Mr. Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Mr. Mansoor Hayat Khan, Mr. Muhammad Ameer Sultan, Mr. Jamil Ahmed Khan, Ms. Uzma Riaz, Ms. Nusrat Wahid, Mr. Salahuddin Ayubi, Ms. Shahida Akhtar Ali and Mr. Mohsin Dawar.

