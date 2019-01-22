Ayubi awarded ten-year jail, two others given five-year each

Mudaraba scam

An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday announced 10-year jail to one person and five-year each to two others along with fine in case for looting the citizens in name of Mudaraba. The main accused Ghulam Rasool Ayubi was given ten-year imprisonment sentence along with Rs 3.70 billion fine while Hussain Ahmed and Muhammad Khalid were awarded five-year jail each with Rs 0.480 million and 0.360 million fine, respectively.

AC Judge Arshad Malik announced the judgment which was earlier reserved in corruption scam regarding cheating the public and looting money.

The order read that the accused persons had been found guilty and all charges against them were proven during the trial. Ayubi and other accused had been arrested on charges of corruption and cheating public through two Modaraba scams worth Rs8.2 and Rs3.3 billion.

The IHC had granted interim bail to Ayubi after he assured the bench to return all looted money in 12 installments but the bail was canceled and accused was arrested again in 2016 after he failed fulfill the commitment.—APP

