Ayodhya tense

TENSION is again seriously gripping the Indian town of Ayodhya with tens and thousands of monks and activists from Hindu nationalist groups have converged there reiterating demand for the construction of a temple on the site of Babri Mosque which was pulled down by the extremist Hindus back in 1992 as a result of which about two thousand Muslims were killed in one of the worst communal violence in India. The demolition of the mosque unambiguously shows how much minorities especially Muslims are being victimized in the country which never gets tired of dubbing itself as a secular state. However, the fact of the matter is that especially under Modi, India has turned into a Hindu extremist state.

As far as the issue of Babri mosque is concerned, in the run-up to a general election due by May 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and many Hindu outfits affiliated with the BJP have ratcheted up their demand for a new temple at the disputed site. This only emboldened the extremist Hindus to once again gather at Ayodhya despite the fact that the Indian Supreme Court is seized with the matter. The urgent point of concern is that this build-up of Hindu religious leaders and right wing political activists has also raised questions about the safety of Muslims who live in Ayodhya and other nearby areas. Communal violence in such sort of situation cannot be ruled out, no matter how much the concerned authorities put in place the security measures. The whole case of the presence of temple at the site of Babri mosque is based on a concocted and historical fantasy and political opportunism. In fact there are several Indian analysts and leaders who stated on record that there is no evidence that Hindus’ Lord Ram was born on the exact site where the mosque stood. It is regrettable that the Indian judiciary also seems to be reluctant in delivering a judgment apparently because the mosque belongs to Muslims and Hindu criminals must undergo punishments. If India really considers itself a secular state, its judiciary and the government will have to immediately deliver justice in the case and take the necessary step to avoid violence at Ayodhya.

