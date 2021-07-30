Ayeza Khan’s new dance video sets internet on fire

Pakistan’s celebrated actress Ayez Khan has won the hearts of fans with adorable recreation of Mahira Khan’s dance moves in Noori song.

The Kahi Unkahi star posted a video on Instagram, showing her dance skills to the song of Mahira Khan’s successful film Superstar.

The most followed Pakistani actress on Instagram captioned the video as, ‘Noorani Noor har bala door’.

As she shared the video, it went viral on social media with users showering praises on the actress for her beautiful dance. The video has been viewed thousands of views within no time.

The song was featured in Superstar movie, released in August 2019.

Last month, Ayeza Khan heaped praises on legend Mahir Khan for her ongoing rule on Pakistan’s entertainment industry with her great work.

The remarks from Ayeza came as the Hamsafar star completes a decade on screen as she made her film debut in Bol in 2011, which earned her a Lux Style Award for Best Actress (Film) nomination.

“Can’t believe it’s been ten years for you, Mahira, and you’re still on top. That’s because you have entertained us on such a high level with your art, project after project. From your great films to your blockbuster dramas, you have made us all proud, representing us internationally and we are quite fortunate to have you,” wrote Ayeza in an instagram post.

“For this reason, I wanted to pay my respect to you, in my upcoming project, portraying also you amongst some of the greatest legends.

“To me, you are not only a friend but an idol, a living legend, who I have looked up to from the day we first met,” she added.

“Thank you for everything. Congratulations on all these years and I wish you all the best for the future. You are and will always be the our heroine!” Ayeza concluded.

