Ayeza Khan shares a fun-filled video with Osman Khalid Butt

The ‘mere pass tum ho’ star Ayeza Khan is all set to make her appearance in the drama Chupkay Chupkay alongside her co-star Osman Khalid Butt. Both stars have a massive fan following and people are eager to see them together on screen. Lately fans and followers have been seeing a lot of fun-filled videos on the Instagram accounts of the two stars.

The usually meticulous Ayeza Khan who is famous for posting highly curated pictures of herself and her family shared a light hearted video with the ‘diyar e dil’ star, Osman Khalid Butt. Osman can be seen sitting on a bicycle ready to ride it when Ayeza Khan jumps on the backseat. The former starts the bike and Ayeza can be seen screaming as she holds the seat tightly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Fans have been lavishing the video with praises. People are loving the girlish aspect of Ayeza Khan and are enjoying the video.

We wish Ayeza and Osman a prosperous journey together!

