Ayeza Khan pays tribute to Mahira Khan on a decade of ‘great’ work

KARACHI – Actress Ayeza Khan Saturday heaped praises on legend Mahir Khan for her ongoing rule on Pakistan’s entertainment industry with her great work.

The remarks from Ayeza comes as the Hamsafar star completes a decade on screen as she made her film debut in Bol in 2011, which earned her a Lux Style Award for Best Actress (Film) nomination.

“Can’t believe it’s been ten years for you, Mahira, and you’re still on top. That’s because you have entertained us on such a high level with your art, project after project. From your great films to your blockbuster dramas, you have made us all proud, representing us internationally and we are quite fortunate to have you,” wrote Ayeza in an instagram post.

“For this reason, I wanted to pay my respect to you, in my upcoming project, portraying also you amongst some of the greatest legends.

“To me, you are not only a friend but an idol, a living legend, who I have looked up to from the day we first met,” she added.

“Thank you for everything. Congratulations on all these years and I wish you all the best for the future. You are and will always be the our heroine!” Ayeza concluded.