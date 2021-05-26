Ayeza Khan becomes new celebrity to join TikTok

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan, who recently made headlines with her outstanding performance in Chupkay Chukpay drama serial, has joined TikTok, a short-video sharing app.

Khan, who recently became the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram with 9.1 million followers, has also urged fans to follow her on the Chinese app.

Sharing a video, the graceful star of the country’s entertainment industry wrote: “Follow GeetiiPrincess on TikTok! #geetiprincess. #staytuned”.

Earlier this month, the Meray Pass Tum Ho star celebrated her achievement after her Instagram family has grown to 9 million.

Ayeza Khan had captioned the post as, “I love you All. #celebrating, #9millionfollowersoninstagram”.