Ayesha reviews budget preparations

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Provincial Finance Minister Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha has said the matter of any harassment by public sector is needed to be eradicated in tax payments or non-tax revenue collection. There is a need of technical revision in tax system, she added.

She said that all the four provinces should settle necessary financial matters with Federal Board of Revenue to solve the complaints pertaining to double taxes and input adjustments by exporters and investors. It will help to ease the business environment in the country. Enhancement in resources of the federating units will help to decrease their dependence on the centre, she said.

Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha said this while addressing the review meeting called to ponder over tax proposals and reservations of tax bar associations, chambers of commerce and industries and transport bodies at her office, here today.