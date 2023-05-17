Ayesha Omar trolled for wearing revealing dress in new viral photoshoot

Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar proved her versatility in showbiz industry with famous dramas including Bulbulay, but besides her acting the actor is known for owning bold and sassy style statement.

The 41-year-old becomes the latest showbiz personality to come on the radar of trolls and desi social media users as she stunned fans with her fashion and wardrobe choices.

Karachi Se Lahore star is one of the few celebs from Lollywood industry who never shies away from keeping things transparent, especially her glamour. In the latest snaps, Ayesha opted for a red shiny attire and fans cannot take our eyes off of her.

As the actor looks dazzling in the designer dress, many social media users find it revealing and bombarded the comment section with derogatory remarks.

Pictures courtesy: ayesha.m.omar/Instagram

Social Media Reactions

Ayesha appeared in several Pakistani dramas over the years including Bulbulay, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Ladies Park, Tanhai, Mera Dard Na Jaane Koi, and Dolly Ki Ayegi Baraat.