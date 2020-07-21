Ayesha Omar is looking forward to new friendship with Esra Bilgic

Pakistani actress, singer and model Ayesha Omar, who is followed by Turkish star Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan on Instagram, is looking forward to a beautiful new friendship with the ‘talented beauty’.

The Zindagi Gulzar Hai actress turned to photo-video sharing app and shared a Story where she wrote, “Looking forward to a beautiful new friendship with this talented beauty.”

She further said with heart emoticons, “Can’t wait to have you in Pakistan Esra Bilgic.”

Esra started following Ayesha Omar on Instagram.

Esra, who essays the lead role of Halime Sultan in historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi is following only 287 people and Ayesha Omar is one of them.

The actress is followed by 3.8 million people.

It may be noted here that Ayesha Omar was the first Pakistani celebrity to send love to Esra Bilgic and was eagerly waiting for her visit to Pakistan after Esra expressed her wish to visit the country in an interview with Pakistani portal.

Ayesha Omar shared the cover photo of Esra Bilgic in her Instagram story and wrote, “Hello Halime, we love you