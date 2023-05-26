Ayesha Omar dances her heart out at Sri Lankan beach in new viral video

Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar never shies away from keeping things transparent, especially her bold persona, and the actor again turned as she returns to social media after a two-week break.

In the first half of this month, the Bulbulay star announced to disconnect from the digital world and kickstarted a two-week social media detox. As she spends a quality life in Lankan land, the 41-year-old has made a blasting return to the online world.

Ayesha, who is an epitome of beauty with brains, dropped a new refreshing clip on Instagram displaying her splendid moments from recent travel diaries from the Island nation.

With Coming Back to Life by Pink Floyd in the background, the gorgeous beauty can be seen having quality time with her besties. She and other her mates can be seen shaking legs at the beach with the sunset in the background, creating a silhouette effect.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ayesha.m.omar

The clip also saw Ayesha walking different spots of a South Asian country known for having the world’s finest islands as it offers a lot of nature, yesteryear, and allure.

For the unversed, Ayesha gained popularity for her role in Bulbulay. She appeared in several hit TV dramas, including Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Yeh Waqt Hai Mera, and Hot Chocolate.

Nowadays, she is raking in accolades for her latest movie Money Back Guarantee.