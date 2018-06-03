Ayesha Ahad’s allegations: CJP orders to lodge case against Hamza Shahbaz

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday ordered to lodge case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz for threatening Ayesha Ahad.

During the hearing at Supreme Court (SC) Lahore registry, CJP expressed resentment over not filing case on session court’s order and also directed Hamza Shahbaz to record his stance at 1 pm.

Meanwhile, Khawaja Salman told the court that he doesn’t know where Hamza Shahbaz is. Punjab Advocate General said that the PML-N is abroad and will return within two to three days.

Subsequently, the court has directed to provide security to Ayesha Ahad. The hearing was adjourned till June 16.

Ayesha Ahad had claimed the son of Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, married her with a lie in 2010, adding that she will present the evidence against him in ECP, not media. She hoped for a decision in her favour, complaining that no committee was formed to investigate her case. She said Nawaz Sharif is standing behind the same door as she was in the past.

She said Hamza Shehbaz is neither Sadiq nor Ameen, adding that the whole Sharif family had teamed up to defend the lies. She demanded a probe of her case with Hamza Shehbaz under another such committee. “Goons of Maqsood Butt were used to terrorise me,” she said while assuring that she doesn’t represent any political party.

Responding to the accusations, spokesperson of Hamza Shahbaz said that the press conference of Ayesha Ahad was a pile of lies. He said Ayesha Ahad has been brought into light by PTI leaders and was created during the 2013 general elections.

“Imran Khan couldn’t even clearly reject the allegations even once. PTI should ask its leader to prove innocence rather than imposing allegations on others in reaction,” it was stated.—INP

