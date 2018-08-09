Ayaz tenders written apology for violating code during electioneering

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday has tendered written apology for breaching code during election campaign.

Giving remarks, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Thursday said that, Ayaz Sadiq has got to know what he actually is.

Sadiq had bashed Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), saying that the commission has been given authorities more than it deserves.

He also used offensive language against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan and his voters.

On the other hand, ECP has reserved verdict in offensive language case against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

A four-member commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) conducted hearing of the case. Babar Awan appeared before ECP and told that he representing Khan in offensive language and secrecy of ballot code violation case.

“A single reply seeking apology has been submitted in both the cases. Imran Khan did not violated the electoral code of conduct intentionally,” said Awan.

“How a single reply can be submitted in two cases? The response is not acceptable in secrecy of ballot code violation case. Submit a writter explanation for it,” remarked the CEC.

Share on: WhatsApp