Ayaz Sadiq says will challenge ruling on nomination papers in SC

ISLAMABAD : Former speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Saturday expressed apprehension that the upcoming general elections scheduled on July 25 can be delayed if new nomination forms are printed as per directives of the Lahore High Court.

A day earlier, the LHC set aside the new nomination papers, approved by parliament through the Election Act 2017, and directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to start the process of issuing nomination forms afresh after improving them with addition of necessary details.

Speaking to the media, the PML-N leader regretted that the court verdict came after issuance of the schedule for general elections.

Questioning the timing of the ruling, he said everyone knew that the National Assembly completes its full term on May 31 yet the verdict came after the end of its tenure, depriving the house of an opportunity to make a decision in this regard.

“The court didn’t give the verdict on electoral reforms on right time. We will approach the court against this,” the former speaker said and added he has held consultation with a legal team and would soon be filing a constitutional petition.

Slamming the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insak (PTI) for flip-flopping over a consensus candidate for the post of caretaker chief minister of Punjab, he questioned what the party which is unable to come up with a name for the slot would do in future.

The decisions on national level are made with careful thought and forbearance, he said.