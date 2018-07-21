Ayaz Sadiq, Pervez Khattak’s reply in offensive language case rejected

LAHORE : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday rejected the replies of former National Assembly (NA) speaker Ayaz Sadiq and former Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Pervez Khattak in offensive language case.

A four-member commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) heard the cases.

KP member maintained that Ayaz Sadiq violated ECP’s code of conduct. “A reply should be submiited in ECP along with affidavit on August 9 that Sadiq did not violate the code of conduct. The speaker should be embarrassed over his words. People go far beyond in delivering passionate speeches. Ayaz Sadiq’s lawyer should present arguments after submission of reply,” directed the ECP.

On the other hand, ECP also heard Khattak’s case. Babar Awan did not attended the hearing and was replaced by his associate. ECP directed not to issue notification of success to Khattak if he wins elections. “The notification will be issued after clearance from ECP,” it maintained.

“Why do PTI leaders bring forward Babar Awan after committing such shameful acts?” asked ECP. The commission while rejecting his submitted reply, asked to submit a second one coupled with affidavit and adjourned the hearing until August 9.

ECP has also summoned reply from Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman along with affidavit in offensive language case.

A similar notice was also issued to PTI chief Imran Khan. He later assured Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in writing of not using offensive language during election campaigns.

