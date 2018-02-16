Ayaz Sadiq directs submitting one year’s PIA baggage pilferage report

ISLAMABAD : Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Friday directed the aviation division to submit the details of pilferage or stealing of baggage from different flights of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) during last year.

Expressing concerns over the disappearance of a PIA aero plane, the speaker told National Assembly that the report of disappearance of the plane has been submitted by the Aviation Division to him. The same is being distributed to the members for deciding the fate of the responsible of the disappearance of the plane.

He said PIA has sold engines worth over one million dollars. The disappearance of a plane was criminal offence. One of the responsible of the disappearance has been repatriated to his parent department. He urged MNAs to suggest action against the responsible of causing losses to national exchequer.

Earlier, the speaker barred the entry of Parliamentary Secretary Robina Khursheed Alam in National Assembly Hall for one day. She did not appear to answer the question of Members in the National Assembly during Question Hour.

Speaker said he will write a letter to Prime Minister to direct ministers, state ministers and parliamentary secretaries for answering the questions of parliamentarians and ensuring their presence.

Orignally published by NNI