Ayaz Sadiq demands removal of NA-129 RO

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Former speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, who is contesting upcoming election against PTI leader Aleem Khan from Lahore, has demanded removal of NA-129 Returning Officer (RO) Ghulam Murtaza Uppal.

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, who is Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate from NA-129 alleged that the said RO is biased and supporting his political opponent, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s candidate Aleem Khan. He also claimed that he was summoned in person by the RO during scrutiny of nomination papers whereas Aleem Khan was given exemption and only called on June 19 after the PML-N protested the move.

The letter states that Aleem Khan was sent back by the RO without any questioning to “continue with his campaign” whereas Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was asked irrelevant and offensive questions regarding his trips abroad and work in his constituency.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said it would be deemed as pre-poll rigging if the RO continues his post. The PML-N would not accept the RO’s decision regarding the successful candidate on polling day, he warned.

It may be noted that Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had defeated PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the 2013 elections from his home constituency of NA-122 (old delimitation) and also managed to defeat Aleem Khan in the 2015 by-election on the same seat.